An elderly couple was killed in Jharkhand's Chainpur allegedly by their relative who suspected that they practiced witchcraft, police said on Saturday. "The incident was reported on the night of April 22. The accused is their relative, who surrendered, and has been arrested. Further probe underway," said Dr. Ehtesham Waquarib, SP Gumla.

Check Tweet:

Jharkhand | An elderly couple was killed for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the Chainpur Police Station area; incident reported on the night of April 22. The accused is their relative, who surrendered & has been arrested. Further probe underway: Dr Ehtesham Waquarib, SP Gumla — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)