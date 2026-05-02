Jharkhand Coal Mine Accident: 4 Contract Workers Dead After Being Buried Under Coal Slurry at BCCL’s Bhojudih Washery in Dhanbad (Watch Video)
Four contract workers died after being buried under a heap of coal slurry at a Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) washery in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The incident occurred late Wednesday evening during cleaning operations at the Bhojudih coal washery.
Four contract workers died after being buried under a heap of coal slurry at a Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) washery in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The incident occurred late Wednesday evening during cleaning operations at the Bhojudih coal washery. According to officials, the victims were clearing a blockage when a massive mound of wet coal slurry collapsed onto them. Rescue teams recovered the bodies after several hours of operation. BCCL has initiated a high-level inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. Local authorities confirmed that the families of the deceased will receive compensation as per industrial safety norms. Jharkhand Coal Mine Accident: 4 Dead, More Feared Trapped After Portion of Coal Mine Collapses in Ramgarh District (Watch Videos).
4 Contract Workers Dead After Being Buried Under Coal Slurry
#WATCH | Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Four workers died after coal slurry fell during loading operations at BCCL’s Moonidih coal washery. pic.twitter.com/BAjs11u5K2
— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).