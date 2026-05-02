Jharkhand Coal Mine Accident: 4 Contract Workers Dead After Being Buried Under Coal Slurry at BCCL’s Bhojudih Washery in Dhanbad (Watch Video)

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Four contract workers died after being buried under a heap of coal slurry at a Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) washery in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The incident occurred late Wednesday evening during cleaning operations at the Bhojudih coal washery. According to officials, the victims were clearing a blockage when a massive mound of wet coal slurry collapsed onto them. Rescue teams recovered the bodies after several hours of operation. BCCL has initiated a high-level inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. Local authorities confirmed that the families of the deceased will receive compensation as per industrial safety norms. Jharkhand Coal Mine Accident: 4 Dead, More Feared Trapped After Portion of Coal Mine Collapses in Ramgarh District (Watch Videos).

4 Contract Workers Dead After Being Buried Under Coal Slurry

#WATCH | Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Four workers died after coal slurry fell during loading operations at BCCL’s Moonidih coal washery. pic.twitter.com/BAjs11u5K2 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

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