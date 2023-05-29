In an unfortunate incident that took place in Jharkhand, six labourers were electrocuted to death in Dhanbad. As per reports, the incident took place in Dhanbad when the labourers were electrocuted to death while they working near high-tension wires in the city. Jharkhand: Tusker Dies of Electrocution in East Singhbhum.

Labourers Electrocuted to Death in Dhanbad

Six labourers electrocuted to death while working near high-tension wires in Dhanbad: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2023

