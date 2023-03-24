The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a guideline to its employees regarding renewed social media policies. Accordingly, the guideline directs government employees not to discuss or criticize on social media any policy pursued or action taken, warning them with ‘disciplinary action’ for non-compliance with the instructions. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Lays Foundation Stone of First Direct Foreign Investment Project in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Govt Issues Guidelines:

J&K Govt issues guidelines regarding the use of social media by the Govt Employees of UT of J&K No Govt employee shall, through any post, tweet or otherwise, discuss or criticize on social media, any policy pursued or action taken by the Govt, nor shall he/she, in any manner,… pic.twitter.com/Mzt1OvxR6x — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)