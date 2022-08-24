Indian army on August 21 captured a fidayeen suicide attacker, Tabrak Hussain, at LoC in Jhangar sector of Naushera in Rajouri. He was shot in his thigh and shoulder and was critical. In such conditions, army personnel donated 3 bottles of blood to him and operated on him. "We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative, said Brigadier Rajeev Nair.

Check Tweet:

J&K | We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative: Brigadier Rajeev Nair pic.twitter.com/PYcI0Uh8BC — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)