Delhi reported the first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told news agency ANI. "Out of the 3 samples sent for Genome Sequencing, one is JN.1 & two are Omicron," Bhardwaj said. India recorded 529 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the health ministry said on December 27. COVID-19 Variant JN.1: 63 Cases of New Coronavirus Strain Reported Across India Till Yesterday: Report.

JN.1 in Delhi

Delhi reports the first case of JN.1, a Sub-Variant of Omicron. Out of the 3 samples sent for Genome Sequencing, one is JN.1 & two are Omicron: Delhi’s Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to ANI — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)