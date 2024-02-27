The Delhi High Court on Monday, February 26, ordered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to provide hostel accommodation free of cost to a visually disabled student. The student identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mishra is pursuing a Master's degree at JNU. The high court bench of Justice C Hari Shankar said that as per the hostel manual, the university cannot deny hostel accommodation to any of its differently-abled students. "The petitioner is, therefore, entitled, as of right, to hostel accommodation, provided by the JNU within its campus, free of cost, with all other entitlements to which a differently abled student is entitled under the law and the policies of the JNU, till completion of his Masters degree course in Sociology. The JNU is directed to provide, within a week from the pronouncement of this judgment, all such facilities to the petitioner," the court said in its order. HC on Legal Database: Subscription to Legal Database Does Not Amount to Transfer of Copyright, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Differently Abled Student

