A video allegedly showing a 108 ambulance driver forcing the family members of an injured patient to clean the vehicle has gone viral in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place at the Satna District Hospital, where the patient, injured in a road accident in Ramnagar, vomited while being transported, causing the ambulance to get dirty. According to allegations, the driver asked the patient’s family, including his wife, to wash the ambulance at the hospital gate using buckets of water. Taking note of the viral video, the district’s Chief Medical Officer issued a notice to the ambulance operator, seeking an explanation and assuring action after inquiry. Bhopal: 3 Year-Old Girl Dies After Oxygen Runs Out in Ambulance on Way to Hospital, Driver Allegedly Throws Family's Bag Out and Takes Medical Documents.

Patient’s Wife Made to Wash Ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

ये जो महिला एम्बुलेंस को पानी से धो रही है, इसका पति एम्बुलेंस के अंदर दर्द से तड़प रहा है. महिला को एम्बुलेंस को पानी से इसलिए धोना पड़ रहा है क्योंकि उसके पति ने उल्टी की है, जिसके छींटे एम्बुलेंस पर आ गए हैं और बद्तमीज एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर अस्पताल जाने से पहले उल्टी साफ़ करा रहा… pic.twitter.com/jbUpI6OuvD — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV MP Chhattisgarh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

