In yet another instance of misplaced aggression, a group of angry mob vandalised the iconic Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, wrongly targeting it over its name. This marks the second such incident in recent weeks, underscoring how confusion and ignorance continue to harm Indian businesses. Established over 60 years ago by Khanchand Ramnani, a Sindhi refugee who migrated from Karachi during Partition, the bakery is a proud Indian brand. Despite having no current ties to Pakistan, it has repeatedly been singled out due to its name. The attackers defaced the bakery’s board and shouted slogans, believing it to be associated with Pakistan. Videos of the vandalism went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for better public awareness. “This is a six-decade-old Indian bakery, and yet every time tensions rise, we become the target,” a staff member said. “It’s mentally and financially exhausting.” Authorities have been alerted, and police are expected to register a case. Who Is the Founder of Karachi Bakery? As Iconic Bakery in Hyderabad Faces Protest Again in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Know Its History in Brief.

Karachi Bakery Vandalised Again by Angry Mob in Hyderabad

IF NOT KARACHI PORT, WE WILL TAKE THE BAKERY, please. Karachi Bakery, Vandalised, yet again This time in #Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana The paper tigers that get triggered by the name of a bakery that sells biscuits, find safe haven in #Congress ruled Telangana Check how… pic.twitter.com/7PmHqNaRev — Revathi (@revathitweets) May 11, 2025

Statement From Karachi Bakery

Statement From Karachi Bakery

