A tragic incident unfolded in Phulwaria village of Palia area in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where a tiger was beaten to death by villagers after it attacked a woman. The incident has raised concerns over human-wildlife conflict in the region. According to reports, the tiger strayed into the village from a nearby forest and attacked a local woman, leaving her injured. As news of the attack spread, panic gripped the villagers, who gathered in large numbers and confronted the wild animal. In a fit of rage and fear, the villagers armed themselves with sticks and other weapons and launched an attack on the tiger, eventually killing it. The forest department was alerted about the incident and reached the village to take possession of the tiger’s body. Officials have begun an investigation into the matter and are assessing the circumstances that led to the violent retaliation by the villagers. Lakhimpur Kheri: Narrow Escape for Girl After She Falls From Jhoola at Jholhu Baba Fair in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Villagers Beat Tiger to Death After It Attacks Woman in Phulwaria Village

यूपी:लखीमपुर खीरी जिले के पलिया इलाके के फुलवरिया गांव में एक बाघ द्वारा महिला पर किए गए हमले के बाद ग्रामीणों ने बाघ को पीट पीट कर मार डाला। वन विभाग ने बाघ के शव को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। pic.twitter.com/ZL0US6HWRY — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)