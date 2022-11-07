On Monday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti filed a complaint filed against comedian Vir Das at Karnataka's Vyalikaval police station. The Samiti has demanded cancellation of Das's program in Bengaluru on November 10th saying that it "hurt religious sentiments of Hindus & shows India in bad light to the world." Viral Video: Dog Named Julie Fights and Kills 7-Feet-Long Snake Slithering Near His Owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.

Complaint Filed Against Comedian Vir Das

Karnataka | Complaint filed against comedian Vir Das by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti at Vyalikaval PS, demanding the cancellation of his program in Bengaluru on November 10th, as his shows "hurt religious sentiments of Hindus & shows India in bad light to the world." pic.twitter.com/saeBXZUaZM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)