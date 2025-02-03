An ex-army soldier, along with his wife and daughter, were injured in a terrorist attack in Behi Bagh, Kulgam, South Kashmir. The attack took place earlier today, leaving the family members severely wounded. They were promptly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Security forces have been dispatched to the site to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of the area. Authorities are working on gathering more details about the attack and the condition of the victims. Further updates are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Returning to Duty From Holidays Goes Missing, Complaint Lodged With Police.

Ex-Army Soldier, Wife, and Daughter Injured in Terrorist Attack in Kulgam

