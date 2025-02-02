Srinagar, February 2: A soldier returning to duty from home after holidays has gone missing, officials here said on Sunday.

Rifleman Abid Bhat had left his home in Chittergul in Anantnag district to report to duty at Rangreth on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the soldier did not report at the camp till this morning after which a missing persons complaint was lodged with the police. Further details were awaited, they added.