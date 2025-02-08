‘Kejriwal Took Votes But Did Not Work’: Man Dressed As ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP’s Comeback, Holds Giant Laddoo at Counting Centre in Delhi (Watch Video)

As the BJP surges toward a historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years, a man dressed as Aamir Khan’s character from the film "PK" was seen celebrating at a counting centre. Holding a giant laddoo and wearing a yellow helmet, he mocked AAP, saying, “Kejriwal took votes but did not work. The situation became such that the lotus (BJP symbol) was accepted, and others were rejected.” His dramatic appearance grabbed attention as BJP maintained a strong lead with 47 seats, while AAP trailed with 23. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lost their respective seats, marking a major setback for AAP. Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Greed for Money’ Reason Behind AAP Setback in Delhi Elections 2025, Says Anna Hazare As Former CM Loses New Delhi Assembly Seat.

Man Dressed as ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP Win, Mocks AAP

Delhi: A person holding laddus, standing like PK He says, "...Kejriwal took votes but did not work. The situation became such that the lotus (BJP symbol) was accepted, and others were rejected" pic.twitter.com/L4SbJtuy06 — IANS (@ians_india) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)