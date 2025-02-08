‘Kejriwal Took Votes But Did Not Work’: Man Dressed As ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP’s Comeback, Holds Giant Laddoo at Counting Centre in Delhi (Watch Video)

As the BJP surges toward a historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years, a man dressed as Aamir Khan’s character from the film "PK" was seen celebrating at a counting centre.

‘Kejriwal Took Votes But Did Not Work’: Man Dressed As ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP’s Comeback, Holds Giant Laddoo at Counting Centre in Delhi (Watch Video)
Man Dressed as ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP Win at Counting Centre in Delhi (Photo Credits: X/ @ians_india)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2025 01:17 PM IST

As the BJP surges toward a historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years, a man dressed as Aamir Khan’s character from the film "PK" was seen celebrating at a counting centre. Holding a giant laddoo and wearing a yellow helmet, he mocked AAP, saying, “Kejriwal took votes but did not work. The situation became such that the lotus (BJP symbol) was accepted, and others were rejected.” His dramatic appearance grabbed attention as BJP maintained a strong lead with 47 seats, while AAP trailed with 23. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lost their respective seats, marking a major setback for AAP. Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Greed for Money’ Reason Behind AAP Setback in Delhi Elections 2025, Says Anna Hazare As Former CM Loses New Delhi Assembly Seat.

Man Dressed as ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP Win, Mocks AAP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Assembly Elections 2025 BJP Congress Delhi Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Delhi Election 2025 Delhi Election Result 2025 Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi Elections Results 2025 laddoo PK
You might also like
-->
‘Kejriwal Took Votes But Did Not Work’: Man Dressed As ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP’s Comeback, Holds Giant Laddoo at Counting Centre in Delhi (Watch Video)
Man Dressed as ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP Win at Counting Centre in Delhi (Photo Credits: X/ @ians_india)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2025 01:17 PM IST

As the BJP surges toward a historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years, a man dressed as Aamir Khan’s character from the film "PK" was seen celebrating at a counting centre. Holding a giant laddoo and wearing a yellow helmet, he mocked AAP, saying, “Kejriwal took votes but did not work. The situation became such that the lotus (BJP symbol) was accepted, and others were rejected.” His dramatic appearance grabbed attention as BJP maintained a strong lead with 47 seats, while AAP trailed with 23. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lost their respective seats, marking a major setback for AAP. Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Greed for Money’ Reason Behind AAP Setback in Delhi Elections 2025, Says Anna Hazare As Former CM Loses New Delhi Assembly Seat.

Man Dressed as ‘PK’ Celebrates BJP Win, Mocks AAP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Assembly Elections 2025 BJP Congress Delhi Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Delhi Election 2025 Delhi Election Result 2025 Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi Elections Results 2025 laddoo PK
You might also like
‘I Am Personally Responsible for This Humiliating Defeat,’ Says Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit After Losing New Delhi Assembly Election 2025
News

‘I Am Personally Responsible for This Humiliating Defeat,’ Says Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit After Losing New Delhi Assembly Election 2025
Parvesh Verma’s Daughters Trisha Verma and Sanidhi Verma Elated Over Their Father’s Win From New Delhi Seat, Say ‘People Did Not Let Lies Win’ (Watch Video)
Politics

Parvesh Verma’s Daughters Trisha Verma and Sanidhi Verma Elated Over Their Father’s Win From New Delhi Seat, Say ‘People Did Not Let Lies Win’ (Watch Video)
Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025: Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat, Congratulates BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Says ‘Hope He Will Work for the Constituency’ (Watch Video)
Politics

Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025: Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat, Congratulates BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Says ‘Hope He Will Work for the Constituency’ (Watch Video)
‘I Am Personally Responsible for This Humiliating Defeat,’ Says Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit After Losing New Delhi Assembly Election 2025
News

‘I Am Personally Responsible for This Humiliating Defeat,’ Says Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit After Losing New Delhi Assembly Election 2025
Parvesh Verma’s Daughters Trisha Verma and Sanidhi Verma Elated Over Their Father’s Win From New Delhi Seat, Say ‘People Did Not Let Lies Win’ (Watch Video)
Politics

Parvesh Verma’s Daughters Trisha Verma and Sanidhi Verma Elated Over Their Father’s Win From New Delhi Seat, Say ‘People Did Not Let Lies Win’ (Watch Video)
Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025: Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat, Congratulates BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Says ‘Hope He Will Work for the Constituency’ (Watch Video)
Politics

Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025: Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat, Congratulates BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Says ‘Hope He Will Work for the Constituency’ (Watch Video)
Arvind Kejriwal Loses Election in Major Setback for AAP, ‘Giant Killer’ Pervesh Verma Wins New Delhi Assembly Seat for BJP
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal Loses Election in Major Setback for AAP, ‘Giant Killer’ Pervesh Verma Wins New Delhi Assembly Seat for BJP

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ECI
100K+ searches
Election Commission
50K+ searches
Election Results
20K+ searches
Milkipur By Election
20K+ searches
Propose Day 2025
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Viially/india/news/obama-bin-laden-cnn-makes-major-blunder-on-air-mixes-up-name-of-osama-bin-laden-with-barack-obama-during-live-broadcast-watch-video-6627064.html" title="‘Obama Bin Laden’: CNN Makes Major Blunder on Air, Mixes Up Name of Osama Bin Laden With Barack Obama During Live Broadcast (Watch Video)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

‘Obama Bin Laden’: CNN Makes Major Blunder on Air, Mixes Up Name of Osama Bin Laden With Barack Obama During Live Broadcast (Watch Video)

  • Pune Shocker: Traffic Cop Attacked in Maharashtra’s Fursungi After Stopping Biker for Using Phone, Video Surfaces

  • Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Don Massive MAGA Caps While Posing for Camera With US President Donald Trump at White House, Photo Goes Viral (See Pic)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Fayha in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Highlights First Goal After Turning 40 (See Post)

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ECI
    100K+ searches
    Election Commission
    50K+ searches
    Election Results
    20K+ searches
    Milkipur By Election
    20K+ searches
    Propose Day 2025
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
     
    Parvesh Verma’s Daughters Trisha Verma and Sanidhi Verma Elated Over Their Father’s Win From New Delhi Seat, Say ‘People Did Not Let Lies Win’ (Watch Video)
    • Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel