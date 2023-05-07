Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to condole the death of those who lost their lives in the Kerala boat tragedy. Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Narendra Modi said that he was pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram. "Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," PM Modi said. Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman said that the death toll has increased to 15 in the boat capsize accident in the Malappuram district. The incident took place after tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district. Kerala Boat Tragedy: Tourist Boat Capsizes off Tanur Coast in Malappuram, Death Toll Rises to 15; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023

*Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased." tweets PM Narendra Modi — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

