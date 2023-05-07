In an unfortunate incident that took place in Kerala, a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala. Minister V Abdurahiman said that the death toll has increased to 15 in the boat capsize accident in the Malappuram district. Rescue operations are underway. As per reports, the incident took place near Tanur in Kerala's Malappuram. Kerala Boat Tragedy: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Tanur Coast in Malappuram, Six Dead; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Death Toll Increased to 15, Says Minister V Abdurahiman

#UPDATE | The Death toll has increased to 15 in boat capsize accident in Malappuram district of Kerala: Minister V Abdurahiman — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Tourist Boat Capsizes Near Tanur

Malappuram, Kerala | Six people died after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/gPi0u2HuIi — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

