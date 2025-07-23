A Doha-bound Air India Express flight (IX 375) returned to Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Wednesday morning, July 23, roughly two hours after takeoff, due to a technical issue mid-air. The flight, carrying 188 passengers, took off at 9:07 AM but landed safely at 11:12 AM after the cabin crew noticed a fault in the aircraft’s air-conditioning system. Airport officials clarified it was not an emergency landing but a precautionary measure. Passengers were safely disembarked and provided refreshments during the delay. An alternative aircraft was arranged promptly, and the rescheduled flight departed by 1:30 PM. Air India Plane Fire: AI 315 Hong Kong Flight Auxiliary Power Unit Erupts in Flames Shortly After Landing at Delhi Airport, Passengers and Crew Members Safe (See Pics).

Doha-Bound Air India Express Flight Returns to Calicut

