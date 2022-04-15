On the occasion of Vishu, people in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram thronged to temples in order to seek divine blessings on Vishu which marks the beginning of the Malayali New Year. This year, the festival of Vishu and Good Friday both fell on the same day. While the Hindu families followed ancient customs and rituals as part of the Vishu celebrations, Christians thronged churches to observe Good Friday.

Check tweet:

Kerala | People in Thiruvananthapuram thronged temples to seek divine blessings on Vishu which marks the beginning of the Malayali New Year pic.twitter.com/UMNgyjSqDE — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

