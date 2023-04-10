Richard Ng aka Richard Woo was a renowned Hong Kong actor. Known for his roles in films such as Winners and Sinners and Beyond the Sunset, the veteran actor died on April 9 at the age of 83. He was known for playing action comedy roles. Richard Ng has also worked alongside actors Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Andy Lau and Jet Li. Michael Lerner Dies at 81; Oscar-Nominated Actor Was Known for His Roles in Glee, Barton Fink, Godzilla Among Others.

Richard Ng Dies

Iconic Hong Kong actor Richard NG, #吳耀漢 passed at the age of 83. Truly a legend! 🤍 RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/TQrPQCVG2L — TGV Cinemas 🇲🇾 (@TGVCinemas) April 10, 2023

