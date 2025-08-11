West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, August 11, paid tributes to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his 117th death anniversary and criticised the makers of Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari Chapter 2' for allegedly misrepresenting Bengali revolutionaries. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Kesari Chapter 2 wrongly named Khudiram Bose as "Khudiram Singh". "On the martyrdom day of revolutionary Khudiram Bose, I offer my respectful homage. Let me write something. Recently, in a Hindi film, revolutionary Khudiram was referred to as 'Singh.' Why are those who gave their lives for independence being insulted? Will language-terrorists now drag the name of the pioneering immortal revolutionary Khudiram as well?" she posted on X. "Our indomitable youth from Medinipur has been portrayed as a boy from Punjab. Unbearable! But we have always paid tribute to this man, a symbol of patriotism and supreme sacrifice," she added. In her post, Banerjee also highlighted the West Bengal government's efforts to preserve Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s legacy, including the development of his birthplace, Mahabani, and its surrounding areas under the Mahabani Development Authority. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’: Who’re ‘Khudiram Singh’ and ‘Barinder Kumar’? Akshay Kumar’s Movie Faces Backlash for Changing Names of Bengali Freedom Fighters Khudiram Bose and Barindra Ghosh.

Mamata Banerjee Slams Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ for Misrepresenting Khudiram Bose As ‘Singh’

"একবার বিদায় দে মা ঘুরে আসি হাসি হাসি পরব ফাঁসি দেখবে ভারতবাসী" বিপ্লবী ক্ষুদিরাম বসুর প্রয়াণ দিবসে জানাই সশ্রদ্ধ প্রণাম। একটা কথা লিখি। সম্প্রতি একটি হিন্দি ছবিতে বিপ্লবী ক্ষুদিরামকে 'সিং' বলা হয়েছে। স্বাধীনতার জন্য যাঁরা জীবন দিয়েছেন তাঁদের অপমান করা হচ্ছে কেন? পথিকৃৎ… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 11, 2025

