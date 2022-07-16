BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the nominee for the post of Vice President of India. PM Narendra Modi congratulated Dhankhar and said that I am glad that he is our VP candidate. "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised," tweeted PM Modi.

Check Tweet:

Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/TJ0d05gAa8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Tweeted:

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/Ibfsp1fgDt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022

