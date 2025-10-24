At least 20 passengers were charred to death and 12 others sustained minor injuries when a Hyderabad–Bengaluru Kaveri Travels bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district early Friday. The impact reportedly ruptured the bus’s fuel tank, triggering a massive explosion around 3:30 am. Most passengers were asleep as flames rapidly engulfed the vehicle, leaving many trapped inside. Locals and fire tenders rushed to the spot, but the bus was completely gutted. The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital. Police said the two bus drivers fled the scene, and a search has been launched. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, currently in Dubai, expressed deep sorrow and directed officials to provide the best medical care and all assistance to victims’ families. He also ordered a thorough probe into the horrific tragedy. Greater Noida Bus Fire: Bus Travelling From Ludhiana to Agra Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway, Cops Suspect Diwali Firecracker Could Have Ignited Blaze in Luggage Kept On Roof (Watch Video).

Kurnool Bus Fire Kills 20

A Volvo bus from #Hyderabad to #Bengaluru caught fire on NH-44 in Kurnool at around 3:30 AM after a two-wheeler hit and got stuck under it. 40+ onboard; around 15 rescued & hospitalised. Around 25+ feared dead, verification underway.#AndhraPradesh https://t.co/j1vyH1Uchz pic.twitter.com/TR6KLKMqPG — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 24, 2025

20 passengers were killed and several others critically injured after a Kaveri Travels bus caught fire in the early hours of Friday, Kurnool dist The bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, caught fire after a two-wheeler collision. 42 passengers onboard. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/st7FrqXdDA — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) October 24, 2025

Andhra Pradesh CM Condoles Loss of Lives

I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of TNIE Andhra Pradesh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)