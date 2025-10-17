In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a moving bus caught fire in Greater Noida. It is reported that a fire broke out in the luggage kept on the roof of a bus travelling from Ludhiana to Agra. Cops believe that a Diwali firecracker might have fallen on the roof, which resulted in the luggage catching fire. According to a report in Amar Ujala, the moving bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in the Dankaur Kotwali area on Thursday night, October 16. It is reported that firecrackers caused the luggage stored on the roof of the bus to catch fire. Soon after the incident, the driver stopped the bus on the expressway. Police officials said that there were no injuries in the incident. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Greater Noida Shocker: Trainee Doctor Dies by Suicide After Jumping From High-Rise in Gaur City 14th Avenue.

Ludhiana-Agra Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida

ग्रेटर नोएडा– लुधियाना से आगरा जा रही बस की छत पर रखे सामान में आग लगी। पुलिस मान रही है कि दिवाली का कोई पटाखा छत पर आकर गिरा होगा। pic.twitter.com/UvZBJOG8YT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 17, 2025

