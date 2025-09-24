In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, a girl was physically harassed by a man outside a library while she was entering the premises. CCTV footage of the September 23 incident shows the accused following the girl before she rushed inside to seek help. A library staffer confronted the man, who claimed to be her boyfriend, a claim the girl immediately denied. Visibly shaken, she called the police for assistance. The video of the harassment has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the matter. Police confirmed that the accused, identified as Shahbaz alias Aman, has been arrested and a case has been registered at Sadar Kotwali Police Station under relevant sections. Lakhimpur Kheri: Auto Driver Gets Stuck on Railway Tracks After Attempted Crossing Despite Closed Barrier, Made To Do Sit-Ups by Angry Officials (Watch Video).

Lakhimpur Kheri Girl Harassed Outside Library, Accused Arrested

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना कोतवाली सदर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। आरोपी शाहबाज ऊर्फ अमन को गिरफ्तार कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — KHERI POLICE (@kheripolice) September 23, 2025

