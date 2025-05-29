An auto driver barely avoided a possible tragedy in a startling incident from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, when he forced his way across a railway crossing even though the gate was closing. His car became stuck between the closed gates on an open railway track as a result of the careless action. The driver disregarded safety procedures and tried to beat the closing gate at a railway crossing, which led to the incident. But both gates closed from either side, trapping his car in the middle of the track and putting it at risk of colliding with any train that might be approaching. Luckily, there was no train in the area at the moment. Lakhimpur Kheri Horror: Minor Dalit Woman Molested and Assaulted in Crowded Bus, Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Auto Driver Forced To Do Sit-Ups by Angry Railway Staff

रेलवे का फाटक बंद हो रहा था फिर भी जबरदस्ती एक ऑटो वाला घुस गया. तभी दोनों तरफ़ से फाटक बंद हो गया. जिससे ऑटो वाला बीच रेलवे ट्रैक पर फँस गया. गुस्साए कर्मचारियों ने उसको कड़ी लताड़ लगाई और रेलवे लाइन पर ही उससे उठा बैठक कराने लगे. घटना यूपी की लखीमपुर खीरी की है. pic.twitter.com/Aao6dmGs22 — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) May 29, 2025

