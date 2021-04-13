Lakshadweep, Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir Declared Tuberculosis Free

We've now declared one union territory - Lakshadweep and one district in Jammu & Kashmir - Budgam as tuberculosis free. I think this is a landmark achievement to begin with & I think it has already set the tone for a TB-free India by 2025: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/M1JhogSBGi — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

