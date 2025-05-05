In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, a man killed a moneylender who allegedly asked him to "mortgage" his wife in exchange for waiving a debt. The accused, Shamsher, had borrowed INR 25,000 from Hanif and was unable to repay it with mounting daily interest. After pleading for leniency, Hanif allegedly told Shamsher to leave his wife with him for a month to clear the dues. Outraged by the indecent proposal, Shamsher killed Hanif and hid his body in the bed. CCTV footage later captured Shamsher and his wife entering Hanif’s house the night of the murder. Police arrested the couple following the investigation. Aligarh Shocker: 3 Youths Stripped, Brutally Thrashed by Mob for Harassing Schoolgirl, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Kills Lender Over Wife 'Mortgage' Demand

UP Man Kills Lender Who Wanted His Wife as Repayment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)