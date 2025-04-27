A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh shows three youths being stripped and brutally thrashed with sticks and rods by a mob on the Chikavati Highway. Initial reports suggested a caste-related angle, but police clarified the assault followed the harassment of a schoolgirl. When the girl raised an alarm, locals caught the accused and beat them publicly. The incident, which occurred in the Lodha Police Station area, left the three youths critically injured. Passersby later intervened and arranged for medical help. The police reached the scene, took custody of the youths, and registered an FIR against them for harassment. Patiala Shocker: Woman Tied to Pole, Thrashed by Family Members in Punjab After Her Son Allegedly Takes Away Their Daughter-in-Law by Luring Her.

Youths Thrashed in Aligarh (Disturbing Visuals)

