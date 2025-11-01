Kapil Dhama, founder of Options 360, has sparked outrage online after sharing a viral video highlighting the severe air pollution crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR). In the clip, filmed at his Ghaziabad residence, Dhama shows how the indoor Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up from 97 to 503 within seconds of opening the main door, despite running four air purifiers round the clock. Expressing frustration, he wrote on X, "4 purifier running 24x7 at home. Reading while all doors are closed - 100. Just opened main door and touched - 500. Life become hell in NCR and govt is busy in bihar campaign." The post, which has garnered over 416K views, drew widespread concern from users urging residents to stay indoors and take precautions. Delhi Air Pollution: Commission for Air Quality Management Bans Entry of Non-Delhi BS-III Goods Vehicles From November 1.

‘Life Has Become Hell in NCR,’ Says Kapil Dhama

4 purifier running 24x7 at home Reading while all doors are closed - 100 Just opened main door and touched - 500 Life become hell in NCR and govt is busy in bihar campaign. pic.twitter.com/7b5Zg3QXea — Kapil Dhama (@kapildhama) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)