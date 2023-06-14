Two persons in Assam's Sonitpur district lost their lives due to a lighting strike in a tea garden on Tuesday night. The incident took place at a commercial tea garden under Biswanath Sub-Division in Sonitpur. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 38-year-old woman was killed after being stuck by lighting in state's Hailakandi district on Tuesday. Maharashtra: Couple, Two Children Killed in Lightning Strike in Gadchiroli.

Lightening Strike Kills Two in Assam

Assam | Two people were killed in a lightning strike at a tea garden under Biswanath Sub-Division in Sonitpur district last night pic.twitter.com/eKQIzd0Vm1 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

