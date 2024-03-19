The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, March 19, announced the appointment of Sanjay Mukherjee as the new DGP of West Bengal. The development comes a day after the Election Commission transferred the current DGP Rajeev Kumar. On Monday, March 18, the ECI ordered the removal of West Bengal's director general of police (DGP) and home secretaries of six states. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Leader Derek O’Brien Calls for ‘Supreme Court-Monitored Polls’ After EC Transfers Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar.

EC Appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as New DGP of West Bengal

ECI appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as the new DGP of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Al6ehH1k9I — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

