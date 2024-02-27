Former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar has been appointed as the Chairperson of Lokpal on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. According to reports, Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey are other judicial members of the Lokpal. The Lokpal has the authority to investigate claims of corruption made against public servants in the central government, including the prime minister, cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Group A officials, and anything pertaining to their connections. Lokpal Gets Its Logo & Motto After Receiving 6,000 Entries Through Open Competition.

