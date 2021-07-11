The Lucknow ATS on Sunday conducted searches in Uttar Pradesh's Kakori. Terror suspects are reportedly present at the Kakori's Dubagga area:

Lucknow ATS conducts searches in Kakori. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gPcqRbKMmL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2021

Search Operation in Kakori's Dubagga Area Underway:

Terror suspects present at the Kakori's Dubagga area. Search operation underway. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)