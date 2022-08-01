A massive fire broke out in a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. As soon as the information about the fire broke out, the fire tenders reached the spot and are trying to control the fire. Fire tenders are dousing the fire and the patients of the hospital are being shifted to another hospital.

