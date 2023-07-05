In a recent incident in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, police officers dragged a woman on the bonnet of a car. The woman's son had been apprehended for drug smuggling, and upon hearing the news, she confronted the officers and positioned herself in front of their car. However, instead of stopping, the policemen continued driving until they reached the police station. The incident was captured in a viral video, raising concerns and prompting demands for an investigation by the Congress party. In response, the Superintendent of Police suspended three officers involved in the incident. Old Video of Dalit Woman Being Thrashed in Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral Again With Wrong Context, Uttar Pradesh Police Reveal Truth.

Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Shocking Encounter

