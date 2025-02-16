Indian Railways will run four special trains to manage the increased passenger rush during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Two trains from New Delhi to Prayagraj will depart at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Raebareli, and Phaphamau. Another train from Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj will leave at 8:00 PM on the same route. Additionally, a train from New Delhi to Darbhanga will depart at 3:00 PM, covering Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patliputra. Northern Railway has advised passengers to check schedules and book tickets in advance for a hassle-free journey during the event. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh Footfall Crosses 50 Crore-Mark; More Than Combined Population of US and Russia, Says Uttar Pradesh Government.

Indian Railways to Run 4 Special Trains from New Delhi for Pilgrims' Convenience

For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during Maha Kumbh Mela, Railways have decided to run 4 Maha Kumbh Mela Special trains: Northern Railway pic.twitter.com/5hK4sOf4SH — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

