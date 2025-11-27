A stampede-like situation was seen as a government-sponsored mass wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur descended into chaos when a crowd surged toward snack counters. The event, held under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme at Brahmanand Mahavidyalaya’s sports ground in Rath, and meant to celebrate 383 underprivileged couples, saw people scrambling for packets of chips after the ceremonies concluded. Several attendees were injured in the rush. In a video going viral on social media, people were seen snatching packets and pushing through the crowd. At one point, this reportedly led to a stampede-like situation, with people falling over one another as they attempted to grab as much food as possible. Mahakumbh Stampede: 30 Killed, 60 Injured During Tragedy on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Prayagraj, Says Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

Stampede-Like Situation in Hamirpur

Stampede-like situation over snacks packet at a community wedding organised by UP government in Hamirpur district. pic.twitter.com/Djxt1TWibF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

