In a terrifying incident at Dornakal Mandal in the Mahabubabad district, a woman selling sugarcane juice narrowly escaped serious injury when her long hair got caught in a juicer machine. The woman, identified as Rajini, screamed in pain as her hair became entangled in the machine's metal gears. Local residents quickly sprang into action, cutting the power and reversing the machine to free her, as seen in the video which surfaced on March 25. Rajini, who had recently relocated to Mahabubabad from Andhra Pradesh, suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Khammam Hospital for treatment. Her quick thinking and the swift intervention of the locals prevented a potential disaster.

