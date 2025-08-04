A bizarre video that is going viral on social media shows a barber allegedly eating a customer's hair to earn their trust. The viral clip shows the barber trimming a customer's hair and placing it on his food plate, which contains "aloo mutter". As the video proceeds further, the barber is seen mixing the hair and the food and consuming the weird food combo. Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, "That’s legit the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen," while a second user said, "This seriously made me want to vomit." A third user called the barber's act disgusting. Lucknow: Rats Spotted Crawling Over Ingredients at Iconic Ram Asrey Sweet Shop During Makhan Malai Preparation, Video Goes Viral.

Barber Eats Customer's Hair to Earn Their Trust

That's Legit the Most Disturbing Thing I've Ever Seen

This Seriously Made Me Want To Vomit

Disgusting

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)