A man had a miraculous escape at Kesamudram Railway Station in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district after attempting a dangerous shortcut under a stationary goods train. The train had halted near the platform when the man tried to crawl beneath it to reach the other side. However, the train suddenly began moving, leaving him terrified and confused. With no time to react, he lay flat between the tracks as the massive wagons rolled over him. Remarkably, he emerged completely unhurt, leaving onlookers stunned and relieved. The dramatic CCTV footage has gone viral on social media, with viewers calling it a rare moment of sheer luck and presence of mind. Meanwhile, railway authorities have urged the public never to cross tracks or crawl under trains, warning that such actions can be fatal. Ratlam Road Accident: 5 killed After Speeding Car Loses Control, Falls Into Gorge on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Crawls Under Goods Train and Survives as It Suddenly Moves at Mahabubabad Station

Man narrowly escaped death as he tried to crawl under goods train to the other side of platform, at Kesamudram Railway Station in Mahabubabad district. pic.twitter.com/DIXvyRkbfz — Naveena (@TheNaveena) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Naveena ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

