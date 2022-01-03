Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday said that students and staff members of Chimbipada Ashram school have tested positive for COVID-19. The TMC said that a total of 30 persons have tested positive for coronavirus. 28 Students and 2 staff members of the Chimbipada Ashram school in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi were reported to be positive for coronavirus. Out of 28 students, who tested positive, 23 are girls and 5 boys.

