In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, a 73-year-old man died due to the H3N2 virus in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. As per reports, the man breathed his last on Thursday. Officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that the patient was also suffering from COPD (pulmonary disease) and atrial fibrillation (heart disease). Maharashtra Govt to Hold Meeting over H3N2 Situation in State on March 16.

Man Dies Due to H3N2 Virus in Maharashtra

