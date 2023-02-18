In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a woman was allegedly molested while riding in an autorickshaw in Juhu area. According to reports, the incident took place near Amitabh Bachchan's Pratiksha bungalow. The accused identified as Arvind Ajay Waghela (47) has been arrested. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 354. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Woman Molested in Juhu

Maharashtra| A woman was allegedly molested while riding in an autorickshaw in Juhu, Mumbai. Incident took place near Amitabh Bachchan's Pratiksha bungalow. Accused, 47-year-old Arvind Ajay Waghela arrested. FIR registered under IPC section 354: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)