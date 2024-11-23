In the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Election results 2024, Devendra Fadnavis is leading in the Nagpur South West constituency with 13,712 votes as of 10:10 AM on November 23. Congress candidate Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe is trailing behind with 6,901 votes. As vote counting continues, the MahaYuti alliance, comprising BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has gained a significant lead, with BJP leading in 118 seats, Shiv Sena at 56, and NCP at 37. With this, the MahaYuti alliance has crossed the majority mark of 145 seats in the state. In contrast, the opposition MVA, including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), and Congress, is currently behind. The results are shaping up to reflect a strong performance by the MahaYuti alliance. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes.

Devendra Fadnavis Leads in Nagpur South West as Counting Continues

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Leading and Trailing at 10:10 AM Nagpur South West#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 #ElectionResults2024WithPTI pic.twitter.com/kj75ORHhPd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2024

