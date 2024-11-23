Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has established a significant lead in the Baramati constituency as votes are being tallied for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Pawar currently leads by 5,632 votes, reinforcing Baramati’s reputation as a bastion for the Pawar family. The vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is currently underway, with the Election Commission set to announce the final results later today, November 23. The polls, conducted on November 20, saw voters deciding the fate of candidates across 288 legislative assembly seats. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: MahaYuti Takes Lead in Early Trends, MVA Leading On 3 Seats.

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes

tt

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)