A petrol tanker caught fire on the Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Monday morning, November 10. The incident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway. According to the news agency PTI, fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. More details awaited. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Dyeing Company in Maharashtra's Saravali MIDC Area (Watch Video).

Petrol Tanker Engulfs in Blaze on Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra

VIDEO | Petrol tanker catches fire on Pune-Solapur highway, causing a massive traffic jam. Fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/r5MpjGJXMY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

