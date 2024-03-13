The Maharashtra cabinet has decided to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar, marking it as the third district in the state to undergo a name change. The announcement was made by the cabinet led by CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, March 13. Aurangabad was officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while Osmanabad Revenue Division as Dharashiv Revenue Divisions last year. Along with this, the British era names of eight Mumbai Railway Stations will also be changed. Maharashtra Cabinet Mandates Mother's Name on All Government Documents from May 1.

Ahmednagar District To Be Renamed As Ahilya Nagar:

Maharashtra cabinet has decided to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar. — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

