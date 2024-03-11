The Maharashtra cabinet took a significant step on Monday, March 11, by mandating the inclusion of the mother's name on all government documents starting from May 1. This decision will affect official papers, including birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards. By making the mother's name mandatory, the government aims to enhance recognition and acknowledgement of maternal identity across administrative processes. Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill for 10% Maratha Reservation in Education and Government Jobs.

Mandatory Inclusion of Mother's Name on Government Documents

Maharashtra cabinet has decided that the name of the mother will be mandatory on all govt documents like Birth certificates, School documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards. The decision is to be implemented from 1st May 2024. — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

