Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers hoisted Indian National Flag at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign here on Saturday, 13th of August. The event was organized in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of Independence Day.

Check ANI's Tweet:

