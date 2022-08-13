India's Railway Miniter Ashwini Vaishnav confirmed yet another milestone as India completed the Golden Joint work at the world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge on August 13. The workers celebrated by waving the Indian flags as the world's highest bridge echoed with slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' & 'Vande Mataram'. The official video has set the internet ablaze & viewers are pouring all the love.

Watch video:

Golden joint work completed. Deck closure ceremony at the world’s highest rail bridge. Jai Hind 🇮🇳!#ChenabBridge #ArchBridge pic.twitter.com/bqUYLcTJhv — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 13, 2022

